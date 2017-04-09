From 9-5 To Location Independent İn 12 Months

It's time to get inspired by coworkers' stories.



As coworkers, freelencers and entrepreneurs, we are fighting against the certain ways of living and working dictated by the society. What is our motivation to chose the other ways but conventional ways? Are you not curious about how others like you have made their choices in life?



Mark your calendars for Monday, April 10! Thalassa van Beek from Cowork7x24 will be at Impact Hub Istanbul to inspire our community with her experience after making life changing decisions.



After having a "great on paper" life, she left it all to follow her intuition and path to freedom and happiness. After 12 months, her work was fully location independent and she was making more money than she did in any previous job. She'll be sharing how she overcame the challenges and fears and explain the steps she took to make it work for her.



Schedule:



18.30 - Doors open



19.00 - Start event - Thalassa will share her story and there will be time for discussions, questions and brainstorming afterwards.



20.00 - End of official program - Time to network until 21.00



21.00 - End of event



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Kağıthane



Mekan : Impact Hub Istanbul



Mekan Adresi : Yeşilce Mah. Emirşah Sok. No: 21 Kagıthane, Istanbul Turkey 34418



Başlangıç Saati : 10.04.2017 18: 30: 00



Bitiş Saati : 10.04.2017 20: 00: 00



Kategori : From 9-5 to Location Independent in 12 Months



Tür : Eğitim



Ücretlimi? : Hayır