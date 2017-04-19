Fenerbahçe Farklı Kazandı
Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi'nde normal sezonun son maçında BOTAŞ, Fenerbahçe'yi ağırladı.
Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi'nde normal sezonun son maçında BOTAŞ, Fenerbahçe'yi ağırladı. Büyük çekişmeye sahne olan karşılaşmayı sarı-lacivertliler, 87-65'lik skorla kazandı.
Salon: Menderes
Hakemler: Turgut Işık xxx, Polat Parlak xxx, Hüseyin Çelik xxx
BOTAŞ: Fatmanur xxx 11, Elif xx 10, Kulichova xxx 12, Tilbe xx 6, Ivankovic xx 6, Özge xxx 14, Gökşen xx 6, Rana x
Fenerbahçe: Pelin xx 3, Birsel xx 6, Williams xxx 11, Lavender xxx 14, Quigley xxx 16, Tuğçe xxx 11, Gruda xx 8, Ayşe xx 7, Esra xx 7, Melisa x 2, Melis x 2
1. Periyot: 18-22 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 35-46 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 54-67 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
(Süleyman Cenk İdaye /İHA)