Hi there!



Serkan here - Founder of CoWork7x24, a marketplace and SaaS platform aiming to simplify the lives of Coworking-spaces and Coworkers!



We will be launching very soon in April via a marketplace, and we'd love to meet you and hang out while our global team is meeting in Istanbul next week.



Drinks and light snacks are on us! Please RSVP if you're able to join us. We'll confirm the location soon.



Can't wait to meet you!



Serkan & Cowork7x24 team



p.s. this is a private event only for Coworking-space owners & managers.



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Beyoğlu



Mekan : Symbol Cafe & Rest Teras Taksim



Mekan Adresi : Ayhan Isık Sokak Taksim



Başlangıç Saati : 11.04.2017 19: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 11.04.2017 21: 30: 00



Kategori : Evening of Networking, Connection, & Celebration of Istanbul's Coworking Leaders!



Tür : Toplantı



Ücretlimi? : Hayır