English Speaking Time. Come, Speak, And Practice With New Friends.

Join us this Saturday at 4: 00 pm to practice English and exchange cultures. It is a great change to learn and make new friends in the weekend. location in google maps https: //goo.gl/maps/Mun8M5btoh92 Sign up to our Meetup Group https: //www.meetup.

English Speaking Time. Come, Speak, And Practice With New Friends.

Join us this Saturday at 4: 00 pm to practice English and exchange cultures. 

It is a great change to learn and make new friends in the weekend.



location in google maps 



https: //goo.gl/maps/Mun8M5btoh92 





Sign up to our Meetup Group



https: //www.meetup.com/Antalya-language-exchange/events/239477953/




Detaylar :

İl : Antalya

İlce : Muratpaşa

Mekan : MyMoon Cafe

Mekan Adresi : 17 Meltem Bulvarı Başlangıç Saati : 29.04.2017 16: 00: 00

Bitiş Saati : 29.04.2017 17: 30: 00

Kategori : English Speaking time. Come, speak, and practice with new friends.

Tür : Toplantı

Ücretlimi? : Hayır

Kaynak: Etkinlik.io

<< Önceki Haber | Sonraki Haber >>

Chp Parti Meclisi, Parti Meclisi, Muratpaşa, Antalya, Google, Up, Pm, Hayır