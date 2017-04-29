Join us this Saturday at 4: 00 pm to practice English and exchange cultures.



It is a great change to learn and make new friends in the weekend.







location in google maps







https: //goo.gl/maps/Mun8M5btoh92











Sign up to our Meetup Group







https: //www.meetup.com/Antalya-language-exchange/events/239477953/









Detaylar :



İl : Antalya



İlce : Muratpaşa



Mekan : MyMoon Cafe



Mekan Adresi : 17 Meltem Bulvarı Başlangıç Saati : 29.04.2017 16: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 29.04.2017 17: 30: 00



Kategori : English Speaking time. Come, speak, and practice with new friends.



Tür : Toplantı



Ücretlimi? : Hayır