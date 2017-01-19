Engineer To Entrepreneur + Sucool Q&a

SUCOOL 2017 başvurularını alıyor. // SUCOOL 2017 applications are open!



"Mühendislikten Girişimciliğe" adlı etkinliğimizde mühendis kökenli 2 girişimciyle sohbet edeceğiz, yaşadığı zorlukları öğrenip, sorularla biraz sıkıştıracağız : )



Etkinlikte ayrıca 2017 dönemi başvurularını almaya başlayan SUCOOL girişim hızlandırma programı hakkında sorularınıza da cevap vereceğimiz bir seans olacak.



Ajanda:



Isınma



SUCOOL'a Giriş, SUCOOL ekibi: Ali Erhat Nalbant, Başar Kaya, Naci Kahraman



"Mühendislikten Girişimciliğe", Ergi Şener & Ozan Uysal



Soru & Cevap



Mentors:



Ergi Şener - CEO, www.bonbon.tech



Ozan Uysal - Founder, appcent.mobi



Are you an engineer that wants to build a meaningful technology company, but don't know where to get started? At the "Engineer to Entrepreneur: Startup Basics for Techies" event, you can hear candid talks by engineers-turned-entrepreneurs, sharing best practices, strategies and mistakes to avoid from those who have done it before. How do you get started on your entrepreneurial journey? How do you find talented people to join your team? What is it really like to build a successful company?



Also, SUCOOL team will be available for answering questions about SUCOOL 2017 and applications.



Who should Attend?



Any technical woman or man that dreams of launching their own company



Anyone with an idea for a new business either launched inside their employer or independently



Anyone curious about being an entrepreneur someday



Agenda:



Welcome and Socializing



Introduction to SUCOOL, with SUCOOL team: Ali Erhat Nalbant, Başar Kaya, Naci Kahraman



Talks on Founding a Company with Ergi Şener & Mustafa Ozan Uysal



Question and Answer



Hope to see you there!



