Dıy Pr: How To Use Pr To Transform Your Business

Are you a small business owner, entrepreneur, or freelancer looking to build your business through PR (Public Relations)?



Have you ever asked yourself any of these questions: What is PR? How do I get media to write about my services? What tools can I leverage to effectively execute PR tactics? How does PR not only build my brand, but get me more clients?



On Tuesday, April 11th, Maddie Hanna from Curated Compass & Cowork7x24 will be in the house to answer all of your questions - she will be covering the basics of PR and sharing some handy tips on how communications can effectively transform your business.



If you have questions you'd like to be covered in the workshop, please feel free to shoot Maddie an email.



See you there!



++++



About Maddie Hanna: PR maven and brand storyteller, Maddie Hanna has been in the communications game for more than six years. With a fresh perspective and experience working at some of the biggest global PR agencies across the globe (GOLIN, Ketchum, and Motion PR), she's partnered with brands like Unilever Ice Cream (MAGNUM, Breyers, Good Humor, Popsicle, etc.), tech giants like Intuit QuickBooks, and innovative startups like Cowork7x24.



She's passionate about uncovering a brand's newsworthy story and then devising creative ways to serve it up to media. She believes media relations is an industry sport and has competitively secured coverage in outlets like Associated Press, CNBC, Forbes, USA Today, Good Housekeeping, Women's Health, Yahoo!, and more for her clients.



While she's loved working with the big brands, she is now focused on working with international creatives, entrepreneurs, and do-gooders.



About Cowork7x24: a software company, offering a web-platform and a mobile-app for co-working spaces and co-workers to make their lives easier.



About Curated Compass: a digital globetrotting communications hub dedicated to giving creatives and entrepreneurs the communications tools they need to grow their business.



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Kağıthane



Mekan : Habita



Mekan Adresi : 23 Ulubaş Caddesi Başlangıç Saati : 11.04.2017 16: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 11.04.2017 17: 30: 00



Kategori : DIY PR: How to Use PR to Transform Your Business



Tür : Seminer



Ücretlimi? : Hayır