How do you manage projects to achieve exceptional results? 4.6% of GDP in Turkey is reliant upon the construction industry, and it is key to the continuing development of the Turkish Economy.



Are you interested in finding out more? Then attend our workshop hosted by Dr Moheeb Abualqumboz, Lecturer in Project Management from the University of Huddersfield (UK).



Dr Abualqumboz obtained his PhD in Project Management from the University of Manchester. He previously studied MSc in Construction Project Management at the Islamic University of Gaza in Palestine.



Dr Abualqumboz's experience in industry is centred on construction project management as he worked for several years as a project manager for multi million consturction and education projects and a project management consultant for several organisations. He was the director of Project Management Department at the Islamic University of Gaza in 2008 – 2010.



All attendees will receive an official Certificate of Participation. After the workshop you will have the chance to find out more about the University of Huddersfield from Dr Abualqumboz and Mr Martin Maule from the International Office.



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Şişli



Mekan : Studybritish



Mekan Adresi : 127 Valikonağı Caddesi Nisantaşı



Başlangıç Saati : 12.04.2017 15: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 12.04.2017 18: 00: 00



Kategori : Construction Project Management Workshop



Tür : Seminer



Ücretlimi? : Hayır