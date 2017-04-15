Who are we?



We are bunch of people who want to improve our speaking skill in English for FREE and yes, we are students, too which means we don't have money and we don't have opportunities for this. So we decided to create some opportunities by ourselves.



What we are doing?



We would like to plan some organizations including; coffe meetings, breakfast gatherings, movie watching and arguing, roleplaying, museum and art gallery tours, meeting some of the professionals of the business world etc.



Don't worry, we are not professionals either we all have "Kapalıçarşı İngilizcesi", so come and fun with us. Maybe we can help you and maybe YOU can help us.



What we did?



We made our first meeting at 18th of February, made our 2nd meeting on 4th of March and 3th meeting on 19th of March. They were really funny and helpful for each of us.



NOW;



We will meet at 15th of April at Starbucks,Taksim. We all wait for you too. Hope to see you.



*Also you can follow us at Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for new events.



Instagram: @myspeakingclub



Facebook: @myspeakingclub



Twitter: @myspeakingclub



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Beyoğlu



Mekan : Starbucks İstiklal



Mekan Adresi : Şht. Muhtar, Istiklal Cad. No: 30 D: 32 Başlangıç Saati : 15.04.2017 14: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 15.04.2017 17: 00: 00



Kategori : Coffee Meeting



Tür : Toplantı



Ücretlimi? : Hayır