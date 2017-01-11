Cbme Turkey - İstanbul International Children Baby Maternity Industry Expo

Held annually in Istanbul, the Istanbul International Children Baby Maternity Industry Expo ( CBME Turkey ) is the largest and single platform in Turkey for you to discover business opportunities, start partnerships, sign deals and launch into new markets.It is the must- attend event for buyers looking to find good quality products and reliable sourcing partners.Taking place at the sourcing hub of Eurasia, Middle East and North Africa, CBME Turkey will provide you an excellent chance to grow your business in these regions.



In 2016, 15,200 trade visitors from 91 countries attended CBME Turkey to see 675 brands, 351 exhibitors in 37,000 sqm of exhibition space.