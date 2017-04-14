The British Boarding Schools Show returns to Istanbul in 2017. The Show enables families living in Turkey to gain direct and privileged access to the Heads of some of the most prestigious schools across the UK.



At the British Boarding Show we understand that choosing a school is one of the biggest emotional and financial choices a family will make. Meet current Turkish parents with children in British schools and attend seminars on transfer into the UK system.



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Beşiktaş



Mekan : Çırağan Palace Kempinski



Mekan Adresi : Çırağan Cad.



Başlangıç Saati : 15.04.2017 12: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 16.04.2017 17: 00: 00



Kategori : British Boarding Schools Show, Istanbul



Tür : Fuar



Ücretlimi? : Hayır