Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi
Salon: Edip Buran
Hakemler: Ruhi Nezihi Soydan, Ozan Gönen, Göksun Öz
Mersin Basketbol: Snow 22, Melis Talay 9, Rana Derin 2, Jovanovic 6, Emel Türkyılmaz, Moss 14, Brunson 31
Mersin Büyükşehir Belediyespor: Nilay Kartaltepe 10, Petronyte 18, Farhiya Abdi 8, Robinson 29, Coleman 18, Nevin Vatansever 11
1. Periyot: 20-24
Devre: 43-48
3. Periyot: 64- 66
Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi'nin 26. ve son haftasında Mersin Büyükşehir Belediyespor, Mersin Basketbol'u 94-84 mağlup etti.
