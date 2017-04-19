Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi

Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi

Salon: Edip Buran

Hakemler: Ruhi Nezihi Soydan, Ozan Gönen, Göksun Öz

Mersin Basketbol: Snow 22, Melis Talay 9, Rana Derin 2, Jovanovic 6, Emel Türkyılmaz, Moss 14, Brunson 31

Mersin Büyükşehir Belediyespor: Nilay Kartaltepe 10, Petronyte 18, Farhiya Abdi 8, Robinson 29, Coleman 18, Nevin Vatansever 11

1. Periyot: 20-24

Devre: 43-48

3. Periyot: 64- 66

Bilyoner.com Kadınlar Basketbol Ligi'nin 26. ve son haftasında Mersin Büyükşehir Belediyespor, Mersin Basketbol'u 94-84 mağlup etti.


