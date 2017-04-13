After Brexit: What's Next For The UK Property Market Virtual Summit [ıstanbul]

IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a Virtual On-Demand Event. You will get access immediately.



Overview:



Article 50 has been activated and Brexit is happening.



This Webinar will look at the effects Brexit is having on the UK property market. We will spend time answering your questions and helping you to better understand what Brexit means for property investment in the UK.



When is the Webinar:



The Webinar is 19: 00 London time on Thursday 13th April 2017.



How do I join the Webinar:



By registering to attend you will be sent an email confirming your registration. In addition to this, on the day of the Webinar you will receive an email 1 hour before the Webinar with the link to login.



What will happen during the Webinar:



We will discuss investing in the UK property market and the effects BREXIT is having on the industry. The aim of this webinar is to provide education and inform investors of the situation both today and in the near future.



Who should Attend:



Property professionals, investors and anyone who wants to learn more about the UK property market.



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Arnavutköy



Mekan : İstanbul



Başlangıç Saati : 13.04.2017 21: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 13.04.2017 22: 00: 00



Kategori : After Brexit: What's Next For The UK Property Market Virtual Summit [Istanbul]



Tür : Zirve



Ücretlimi? : Hayır