Air Cargo & Logistic Strategies for Istanbul Hub



The Istanbul Hub Seminar aims to discuss the air cargo and logistic strategies in Istanbul when the new airport is open in 2018 including a cargo and logistic centre of 1.4 million m2 and a cargo capacity of 5.5 million tons.



The seminar combines a group of speakers from the academia and the industry and tries to involve Ozyegin University students in the preparation.



The first two editions of the seminar were organized and hosted at Ozyegin University in İstanbul, Turkey. The seminar was recorded and you can watch the video presentations for 2015 edition and for for 2016 edition online.



More info: www.istanbulhub.org



Detaylar :



İl : İstanbul



İlce : Üsküdar



Mekan : Özyeğin Üniversitesi



Mekan Adresi : Kuşbakışı Cad. No: 2 34662 Altunizade Üsküdar İstanbul



Başlangıç Saati : 27.04.2017 13: 00: 00



Bitiş Saati : 27.04.2017 18: 30: 00



Kategori : 3rd of Istanbul Hub Seminar



Tür : Seminer



Ücretlimi? : Hayır